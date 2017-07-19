Aaron Carter Talks Arrest, Relationship with Brother Nick

By Hayden Wright

Aaron Carter sat down to discuss the legal drama that followed his recent arrest and clarify his relationship with his brother, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. Aaron was arrested this month for DUI test refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects.

Nick reached out to Aaron via Twitter offering support, but Aaron now says there’s little hope of reconciliation. On social media, Aaron accused Nick of “kicking [him] while [he’s] down.”

“I don’t need Nick’s help. I don’t need that. I don’t need help,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world.”

Aaron added that it’s unlikely he and Nick will be able to mend fences.

“I think there’s too much animosity,” he said. “There’s too much conflict of interest.”

When asked to address Nick directly, Aaron delivered the following message:

“I will always love you. And I will always have forgiveness in my heart for you. And before you read tabloids and you make assumptions, you should reach out to me.”