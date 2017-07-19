Badge Free Fun At Comic-Con 2017

Comic-Con international is back and the streets of San Diego are streaming with caped crusaders! While getting a badge into the convention center can be a feat of Herculean proportions – badges sold out within minutes of going on sale this year – there are still plenty of activities to partake in, outside The Con.

If you don’t have a badge, here are some of the coolest, badge-free events happening outside of Comic-Con.

AMC’s “DeadQuarters”

It’s not brains your craving, it’s a chance to swing a bat at the undead. Those on the fringes of The Con get their chance to take a swing at the “Negan Batting Cages.”AMC also touts visits from cast members of their two shows Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead outside the convention center. This exhibit is free. Find it on Martin Luther King Promenade, in front of the Hilton Gaslamp Hotel at Fourth Avenue and L Street.

Adult Swim:

Adult Swim is pulling out all the stops for Comic-Con 2014. They’ve got some prime real estate behind the convention center at Fifth Avenue Landing and Convention Way, where they’ll have robots, gaming, celebrity flybys and even shows. In the evening they’ll be screening previews of some of their popular t.v. shows and pilots. Sunday Adult Swim hosts a Rick and Morty event at Petco Park. Get more info at adultswim.com/presents

The Comic-Con Art Show

This is the first year that the Comic-Con art show will be accessible to non badge holders. The exhibition, which usually takes residence in the Sails Pavilion has a new home at the Manchester Grant Hyatt Hotel in Grand Halls C and D. The exhibition displays all types of art, including works nominated for this year’s Eisner Awards.

“Impractical Jokers” Fan Event

Sumo wrestling, White Castle burgers and so much more, TruTV’s Impractical Jokers are taking over Petco Park this Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with some wild shenanigans that include the screening of a new episode of the show and autograph signing! This event is free.

The Laika Experience

The creators of Coraline and ParaNorman have brought all the elements of their surreal worlds to San Diego. They promise props, puppets, monsters and “experiences.” Check them out at 520 5th Avenue.

for more visit laika.com

FXHibition

FX is bringing experiences powered by their heaviest hitting shows to Hilton San Diego Bayfront for Comic-Con. American Horror Story, Atlanta, and Legion will all be represented. Expect the fun to start at 12 pm Thursday and to 10 a.m. each day after.

Light Saber Fight

Underground Lightsaber Fighters of San Diego unite at Balboa Park! Lightsaber wielders of all stripes are welcome. The battle starts at 8 p.m. at Balboa Park, near the large fountain.

ulfsandiego.com

Batman Themed Dance Party

Blonde bar is throwing a Batman themed dance party and you’re invited! The night celebrates Comic-Con, but is also a tribute to the late, great Adam West. The party starts Friday, July 20 at 9 p.m. It’s 21 + (Duh, it’s a bar.) and there’s a $9 cover, a small price for some free wheeling, caped shenanigans.

Blonde Bar

1808 Washington W. Washington Street.

Heroes Brew Festival

Comic Con and beer, nothing says San Diego like this combination. When the Comic-Con crowds start getting you down, you’ll find a hoppy oasis at Waterfront Park, where more than 60 beers will be on-tap. The party starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. It’s 21 + and costs $24. Learn more at heroesbrewfest.com