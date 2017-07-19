LAST CHANCE // Win the Bud Light VIP Experience!

July 19, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: bud light, meet & greet, One Night Stand, Party, VIP, Zedd

ENERGY 103.7’s One Night Stand with Zedd is NEXT WEEK on Friday, July 28th!  The party’s going down and we’re giving one lucky winner four (4) tickets into the show PLUS the Bud Light VIP Experience – entry into Bud Light’s VIP Pre-Party, seats at an ENERGY 103.7 VIP Table, plus a meet & greet and photo opp with Zedd in the DJ Booth!

Listen to the The AJ Show this Friday, July 21st from 6a-10a for your chance to win!

Special Thanks to Bud Light – Famous Among Friends. 

Event Info:
ONE NIGHT STAND with Zedd
Friday, July 28th
Doors Open: 9p
454 Sixth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

 

