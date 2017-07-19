Pennywise Is Loose In San Diego!

Last year, the city of San Diego got together at Comic-Con to partake in an adventurous scavenger hunt based off the TV series “Stranger Things,” to #FindWill.

Now Warner Bros. is joining in on this scavenger hunt fun by releasing the evil clown known as Pennywise from the rebooted Stephen King horror flick IT. Pennywise has left his home in Maine to takeover San Diego and people at Comic-Con are being asked to help take down this evil clown.

All week during SDCC (Thursday – Saturday) there will be posting clues on Twitter and around Comic-Con as to the whereabouts of Pennywise. Follow @BoomHowdy and @DownrightCreepy on Twitter and search for #SDCCWeFloat to get clues and updates on the man hunt.