P!nk Reveals Plans for New Music Video

By Robyn Collins
During a fan Q&A on Twitter, pop superstar P!nk was asked “Appx when is the next album coming out?”
The singer replied, “Well I’m shooting a video next week.”
Well I'm shooting a video next week ❤️ twitter.com/bradford0306/s…—
P!nk (@Pink) July 17, 2017
There have been rumors about the rocker working on a new EP, and the talk escalated when she was seen at one of producer Jack Antonoff’s shows, according to Billboard.
Related: 5 Awesome P!nk Instagram Moments for National Pink Day
While we don’t know if the upcoming video is for a one-off release or an entire project, we can hope.
The last new music we had from the artist was a collaboration on “Waterfall” with Stargate and Sia.
From the looks of the online response, fans can’t quite contain themselves.
Shane Avery (@ShaneAvery) July 17, 2017
Comments are closed.