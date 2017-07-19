The BEST Deals On National Hot Dog Day

When you really think about it, this great country that we live in is really all about 3 things; Freedom, love for this country and hot dogs. Hot dogs have been a BBQ’s best friend since day one and the tastiest treat that we’d rather not know on how it is made.
America has honored the Hot Dog with its own day on July 19th and we are here to help you celebrate this glorious holiday in the best way possible.
Deals for National Hot Dog Day 2017
- Burger King: Classic grilled dogs are just 79 cents all month long.
- Circle K: At participating locations get $1 hot dogs from July 17th until July 23rd.
- Dog Haus: Purchase one Haus Dog get one for free.
- Hot Dog on a Stick: Get a free turkey dog on Wednesday and enjoy $1 turkey or veggie dogs every Tuesday in July.
- KwikTrip: Enjoy $1 Corn Dogs through July 20th.
- Little Joe’s: $1 hot dogs all day with the purchase of an entree.
- Pheasant Lanes: Enjoy $2 jumbo dogs.
- Philly Pretzel Factory: Enjoy $1 pretzel dogs all day long. The celebration doesn’t end there, the first 100 guests receive $1 pretzel dogs every day in August.
- Portillo’s: Get a regular sized hot dog for $1 with the purchase of any sandwich (including a hot dog), entree salad, entree pasta, or ribs.
- Pretzel Boy’s: Get 2 hot dogs for $1. Also, every Tuesday is $1 Dog Day.
- Sonic: Get $1 All-American and Chili Cheese Coneys all day.
- The Steamie Weenie: $1 hot dogs all day long.
- Quick Trip: Enjoy an all beef hot dog for $1.59, get another one for just a $1.
- Wienerschnitzel: Enjoy 5 chili dogs for $5 at participating locations. Also use this coupon to get a 99 cent corn dog until July 31st.