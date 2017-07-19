[WATCH] The 2017 version of ‘Thong Song’ May Just Be The Song Of The Summer

It’s the year 2017, which means it’s our duty to take a classic jam and add an element of EDM to it, which is exactly what happened to Sisqo’s jam, “Thong Song.” On top of that, Sisqo released a music video for the remake of his iconic 1999 hit because according to him, fans have been asking for a new version of the song for years.

The remake, which trades the original theatrical beat for an EDM uplifting sound, still immediately sparks mental images of tacky thongs peeking out the top of dangerously low-cut jeans and nobody is mad about it!

So to all the fans of Sisqo that are still reaching out to the washed-up superstar, Thank You!