It’s just like nothing ever happened.

Ryan Seacrest, the man who was right there alongside Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson as the day one members of American Idol, is making his return to the job that began it all for him.

After three months of negotiations, Ryan Seacrest is officially returning as host of American Idol! The big news was confirmed this morning on Live!, his latest gig that moved him full-time from Los Angeles to New York.

Let the games begin!