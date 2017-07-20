R. Kelly ‘Baby’ Reveals Strange Happenings in Alleged ‘Sex Cult’

By Robyn Collins

Veteran Chicago journalist Jim DeRogatis has been investigating R. Kelly since the 2000s when the crooner was tried for child-porn. His latest article about the artist in Buzzfeed alleges that R. Kelly has recently been imprisoning women in a “sex cult.”

An interview with a woman in Kelly’s entourage seems to confirm DeRogatis’ story. The woman, who was part of Kelly’s harem talked to Jezebel about the situation, which she called “so f—— up.”

The article refers to the woman as “Kim” to protect her real identity. Kim met the singer after a concert, in which she was invited onstage and then asked to attend an after-party. At the event, Kelly gave her his phone number and allegedly said, “Baby girl, I want you.”

The next day Kim and Kelly reportedly hooked up at his hotel and had sex in his tour bus. Kim told the publication that Kelly paused “long enough to ask, ‘Baby girl, how old are you?’” Then, he programmed her number into “all three of his iPhones” and told her he wanted to see her again.

Kim said that she is different from the other girls because she knew what she was “getting into,” while she claims the other girls are “completely manipulated and brainwashed.”

Kim calls Kelly “controlling,” explaining that when women would go out together, they were not to look at anyone and had to keep their heads down. They were also told to tattle on each other.

The women are forced to call him “Daddy,” while he calls them his “babies.”

No one is allowed to enter a room without knocking three times and waiting for permission to enter, as well as to leave.

“He never makes threats,” she said. “But the girls are so eager to do whatever he wants. He’ll wake us out of a dead sleep and say to this girl, ‘Suck my —-,’ or to these two girls, ‘Kiss on each other,’ and immediately without thought, they jump right to it. It’s just bizarre. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen before honestly.”

“It’s not non-consensual, I guess,” she added. “But I don’t know if they even realize the situation they’re in is wrong.”

Kim did admit that she didn’t know the other women lived with the singer, or that they were not allowed to come and go. She claims that she personally never had her phone taken, never took the MDMA that was readily available, or had to sign any kind of contract. She also pointed out that she was older than the others, and she was white, where the others were mostly black.