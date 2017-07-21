Inventor Flies Real Life Ironman Suit At Comic-Con

July 21, 2017 10:58 AM
(Photo by Mark Blackwell, CBS Radio)

By Mark Blackwell

British Inventor, Richard Browning blasted into San Diego Comic-Con with his jet-powered flight suit, including a panel & reception at Mission Brewery, where he wowed Comic-Con fans with his Iron Man style exosuit.

Browning, a sort of real-world version of Iron-Man’s Tony Stark, can fly a few thousand feet in the air, and reach speeds up to 200 miles an hour. According to Browning, in this demo, he used about 1 gallon of “Home Depot kerosene”.

Here’s the Comic-Con interview with more details about his invention:

