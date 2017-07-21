[LISTEN] Lana Del Rey FINALLY Drops Her Album ‘Lust For Life’

July 21, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: A$AP Rocky, Lana Del Rey, lust for life, The AJ Show, The Buzz

After what seemed like years of Lana Del Rey teasing us about her upcoming album, “Lust For Life,”  her highly-anticipated fifth album has FINALLY dropped! After teasing is with with singles like “Summer Bummer” & “Groupie Love” with ASAP Rocky, it’s about time we finally got the real thing!

Serving as the follow up to 2015’s HoneymoonLust For Life contains 16 tracks in total & features guest appearances from The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Stevie Nicks, Sean Ono Lennon, and more.

Once again, the summer of 2017 just continues to bless the world with incredible music!

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live