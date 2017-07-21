[LISTEN] Lana Del Rey FINALLY Drops Her Album ‘Lust For Life’

After what seemed like years of Lana Del Rey teasing us about her upcoming album, “Lust For Life,” her highly-anticipated fifth album has FINALLY dropped! After teasing is with with singles like “Summer Bummer” & “Groupie Love” with ASAP Rocky, it’s about time we finally got the real thing!

Serving as the follow up to 2015’s Honeymoon, Lust For Life contains 16 tracks in total & features guest appearances from The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Stevie Nicks, Sean Ono Lennon, and more.

Once again, the summer of 2017 just continues to bless the world with incredible music!