Logic Drops Gritty ‘Take It Back’ Music Video

July 21, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: logic

By Abby Hassler

Logic is back, releasing a brand new music video for his hit track “Take It Back” off his chart-topping album, Everybody, which arrived earlier this year.

In the video, Logic wakes up with a start, covered in blood, in the middle of a tragic plane crash. As the track progresses, the Maryland rapper makes his way around the demolished neighborhood, where he encounters injured civilians and even fights off a masked attacker.

“Take it back, take it way back/ Take it way, way back to the first black man/ Long ago before the white man/ Could paint the black man with a gun in his hand,” Logic raps, as he passionately makes his way around the chaotic streets.

Watch "Take It Back" at Radio.com.

