‘The Dark Tower’ Director Nikolaj Arcel Says It’s Only The Beginning

By Evonne Ermey,

For those wondering how director Nikolaj Arcel is fitting 4,250 pages of Stephen King’s epic The Dark Tower series into a 95 minute movie, he isn’t. This is only the beginning.

“Just like there are eight books, this is one film and definitely there are so many stories that are not being told yet,” Arcel said, “We didn’t try to cram the entire saga into one film, at all.”

Arcel hints at a franchise of films, if all goes well, where the intricate story scape of The Dark Tower series will unfold.

“This is only the first [film] hopefully,” he says, “This is just an introduction.”

In addition to the movie, the book series is being adapted for television, a prequel that will tell the backstory of Roland, played by Idris Elba.

The television adaptation is based on book four of the series, Wizard and Glass. “It’s very canon. It’s linked to the movie, it’s linked to the books. While Arcel helped write the pilot and first episode of the television show, it remains to be seen who will be cast in the television show, aside from Elba, who will play Roland in both small and big screen adaptations.

The movie stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey and will hit theaters August 4th.

Watch the full interview with Nikolaj Arcel above to hear about Stephen King’s hands-on take to the The Dark Tower film and what references from other Stephen King works are hidden in The Dark Tower– There are a few waiting to be discovered, like Easter Eggs.

Watch the trailer for the movie below.