Win your way into Del Mar for the 7th Annual Gourmet Food Truck Festival on Saturday, July 29th. Listen to ENERGY all weekend for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets! Tantalize your taste buds by sampling an incredible selection of gourmet offerings from 40 different food trucks, representing some of the best cuisine Southern California has to offer. Presented by Heineken. Details at DelMarRacing.com.