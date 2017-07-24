Brad Pitt Makes Special Appearance During Frank Ocean Concert

Frank Ocean played his first major show in the U.S. this weekend at Los Angeles’s FYF Festival and he certainly made the absolute most out of it by bringing his fellow friend and quite possibly the most iconic actor in the game, Brad Pitt, to his performance.

Brad Pitt has already been on record saying that he is a HUGE fan of Frank Ocean, going as far as to say that Frank Ocean’s music really helped him get through his epic divorce with Angelina Jolie.

As Frank ocean was killing his cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Never Can Say Goodbye” and the Carpenters’ “Close to You,” Brad Pitt’s face graced the screen, sending the place into mayhem!