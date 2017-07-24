Food Festival and Free Concert Usher in Second Weekend at Del Mar

The festivities at the Del Mar Racetrack are in full gear and the weekend of July 28th will be one for the books! If you enjoy music, mouthwatering food, and tons of thrills, then you will love what is in store. Grab a friend, sibling, parent, or significant other and prepare to have an epic weekend at the racetrack!

The celebrations continue on Friday, July 28, with Party In The Plaza from 2 to 6 p.m. Relax with your friends at Plaza de Mexico as you talk about the races while sipping drink specials before you go to the concert.

You will have to make the hard choice between all the half price signature and beloved cocktails throughout the track – including the Del Margarita, Del Martini, Del Mojito, Del Mule and more! There’s also special for beer lovers. Fridays have never felt so good!

After happy hour, rock out at the Seaside Stage as the Del Mar Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by one of America’s favorite alternative bands, Violent Femmes! After a few years away from the concert series, they are back and you do not want to miss their legendary performance.

If you attend the races or arrive before the last race, the concert is free with general admission, just $6, otherwise tickets are $20. VIP tickets are available for only $50 and give you the best seats in the house and your section’s own bar and bathroom. Concerts are 18+.

Get hungry because on Saturday, July 29, the 7th Annual Gourmet Food Truck Festival rolls into town.

Take your pick from 40 food trucks featuring a variety of different dishes that would make any food blogger jealous. These gourmet chefs have prepared their bests just for you at a super great price. If you get thirsty, the beer garden has you covered with several cold brews on tap to keep you chill.

The event will happen in the Seaside Concert area and admission is free with paid racetrack admission. Children under 18 are free if a parent or guardian accompanies them.

Racing at Del Mar happens Wednesday through Sunday with the exception of Closing Day on Labor Day Monday (9/4). First post daily will be at 2 p.m. First post on Friday’s will be at 4 p.m. with the exceptions of August 25 and September 1 when the first post is 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 858-755-1141 or visit www.delmarracing.com. You can follow Del Mar on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat at @DelMarRacing or like on Facebook at Facebook.com/DelMarRaces.