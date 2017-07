Well, it’s about time Nicki!!

After being one of the few people left on this earth that doesn’t use the popular app, Snapchat, Nicki Minaj finally gave in and joined, which led to hilarious confusion from the rap queen.

Ms. Minaj signed up for Snapchat and immediately hopped on Instagram, with which she is well-versed, to ask her fans for help. “Yo can y’all teach me how to use this?” Minaj wrote alongside of screenshot of her Snapchat home screen. “WTF I wanna show y’all how a bad btch posts her first snap but…”

This back and forth with her followers continued for awhile and then the real fun began as her Snapchat began to EXPLODE with people sending her snaps, sending her into a panic.

But in the end, it all worked out!