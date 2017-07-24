Zedd is Excited for Kesha’s Return: ‘I Think the World has Been Waiting’

By Joe Cingrana

Zedd has been a big supporter of Kesha over the years, he made her the featured vocalist on his track ‘True Colors,” as she struggled to get her career back on track.

Zedd dropped by 92.3 AMP Radio where he expressed his pleasure to at his friend’s proper return to music. “I’ve heard the single [“Praying”], which I think is amazing,” he said.

“She’s obviously been through the roughest time,” he continued. “I can’t imagine what that feels like to be an artist and not be allowed to release music.”

“So now she’s finally able to release new music on her own, so yeah, I’m super happy for her. She’s so great, so she deserves it.”

“I think the world has been waiting.”