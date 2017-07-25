[PHOTO] Drake Gets Brand New Tattoo Of Lil Wayne

🤘🏽 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

We all know how much Drake loves to ink his body up to represent the incredible respect he has for a person with his multiple tattoos of Sade and his glorious tattoo of the late, great Aaliyah. Now Drake is adding another musical legend to that list and that person is no other then the man that brought him into the game, Lil Wayne.

Drake did what everybody does when they have big news and went straight to Instagram to showcase his brand new body art. There’s no question that Drake owes a lot pf his success to Weezy and I think is the perfect tribute to the man that got it all started for him.