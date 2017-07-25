[WATCH] Adorable Little Girls Breaks Down In Tears When She Meets Wonder Woman

July 25, 2017 9:09 AM
There’s no doubt about, Wonder Woman was an absolutely phenomenal movie with an even better message. All across the country, girls watched this magnificent female superhero save the world in the most extraordinary while being the first female superhero to get her own movie in either of the two universes from DC and Marvel.

If you don’t believe in the impact that this movie had on girls all over the world, then you must watch this truly lovely moment that happened this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con when a young girl came face-to-face with her hero, Gal Gadot. 

The adorable little girl breaks down in tears as she sees her favorite superhero and it is just the cutest thing I have ever seen!

