[WATCH] Zedd’s Unbelievable Life On Tour

There aren’t many people in the music game that are hotter than Zedd in 2017. His all-star hit “Stay” with Alessia Cara has completely dominated our airwaves this year, reaching number one in several countries and most recently, his new song with Liam Payne “Get Low” has immediately made its mark and has quickly become one of the best songs out right now.

Well, Zedd is adding fuel to his already roaring flame by releasing a video that goes along with “Get Low” that follows Zedd along during his current life on tour. While this is NOT an official music video it does give fans a unique, behind the scenes look at some of the most incredible events Zedd has hit so far in 2017.