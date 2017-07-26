Britney Spears’ Infamous Umbrella Up for Auction

By Abby Hassler

It’s hard for fans to forget the infamous scene where Britney Spears attacked members of the paparazzi with a green umbrella after shaving her head back in 2007.

Related: Britney Spears Wants You to Know She Sings Live

The umbrella is up for auction on Aug. 10, courtesy of Daniel Ramos, the paparazzi who Spears clubbed. TMZ ran into him at LAX Tuesday afternoon (July 25) and asked him how much he plans to ask for it.

Ramos remarked that the umbrella is still in good shape, so he’s thinking in the $50,000 range.

Watch the video below.