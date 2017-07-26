Donald Trump Blocks Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen, model, co-host of Lip Sync Battle, and active Donald Trump hater can officially scratch being blocked by the president off of her bucket list.

Teigen’s latest tweet, the one that was the last straw for the commander in chief went like this – @realdonaldtrump “lol. no one likes you.”

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

Teigen has not made her dislike of the sitting President a secret. Here are some of her previous tweets to and about Trump:

Well, not many people can say the president of the United States called them a trashy gutter mouth through Twitter retweets pic.twitter.com/1JjauuoiJ7 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 9, 2016

what time should we call your Uber? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 4, 2017

Watching a cool Donald Trump biopic on the plane. pic.twitter.com/UqEwhZlJF2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 26, 2016

Trump has been criticized for blocking constituents from his Twitter account, one that he actively uses to communicate the nation’s policy decisions. Just this morning he tweeted that he would be reversing an Obama era policy that allowed transgender citizens to serve openly in the military. The tweets drew instant criticism from around the internet, causing the hashtag #transrightsarehumanrights to trend accross Twitter.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Other celebrities blocked by the president? Prolific horror novelist Stephen King and actress Rosie O’Donnell.