Donald Trump Blocks Chrissy Teigen on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen, model, co-host of Lip Sync Battle, and active Donald Trump hater can officially scratch being blocked by the president off of her bucket list.
Teigen’s latest tweet, the one that was the last straw for the commander in chief went like this – @realdonaldtrump “lol. no one likes you.”
Teigen has not made her dislike of the sitting President a secret. Here are some of her previous tweets to and about Trump:
Trump has been criticized for blocking constituents from his Twitter account, one that he actively uses to communicate the nation’s policy decisions. Just this morning he tweeted that he would be reversing an Obama era policy that allowed transgender citizens to serve openly in the military. The tweets drew instant criticism from around the internet, causing the hashtag #transrightsarehumanrights to trend accross Twitter.
Other celebrities blocked by the president? Prolific horror novelist Stephen King and actress Rosie O’Donnell.