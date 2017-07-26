Khalid Interview With Alexia

Khalid stopped by the studio before hitting the stage at Observatory Northpark, the fourth stop on his American Teen tour.

The San Diego leg of the tour, which sold out faster than you could sing the hook for “Location,” is not Khalid’s first circuit around San Diego.

“It’s super surreal because I look at myself and not even six months ago I had another tour, and I was hitting places like San Diego, beforehand, and I remember I did the small room at the House of Blues and I hit the big-boy room last night,” Khalid said.