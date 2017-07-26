Khalid Interview With Alexia

July 26, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: alexia, American Teen, Interview, Khalid

Khalid stopped by the studio before hitting the stage at Observatory Northpark, the fourth stop on his American Teen tour.

The San Diego leg of the tour, which sold out faster than you could sing the hook for “Location,” is not Khalid’s first circuit around San Diego.

“It’s super surreal because I look at myself and not even six months ago I had another tour, and I was hitting places like San Diego, beforehand, and I remember I did the small room at the House of Blues and I hit the big-boy room last night,” Khalid said.

 

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live