[LISTEN] Lea Michele and Ashley Tisdale Team Up For A Glee/High School Musical Collab

After years of hoping and wishing for a High School Musical/Glee collaboration, we have finally gotten our wish as Glee’s Lea Michele teamed up with High School Musical’s Ashley Tisdale to cover Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own” and it is simply wonderful.

This exciting collaboration came about during Ashley Tisdale’s popular YouTube Series “Music Session.”After chatting about Michele’s new ABC show, The Mayor, her album, Places, and their mutual love for mediation classes, the girls broke out in song, putting their own unique take on Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”