Skrillex and Poo Bear Drop New Song ‘Would You Ever’

By Abby Hassler

Skrillex and Poo Bear released their new collaboration “Would You Ever” today (July 26). While Poo Bear has been building up his industry reputation as a hit-making writer, he stepped up to the mic for this new single.

In the visual, a shirtless, bearded longboarder, Milan Somerville, glides down an empty desert road, while jamming out and dancing to the new song. The duo even make a brief appearance in the video, singing along with the tune on a beach as the sun sets.

Watch “Would You Ever” below.