[WATCH] Usher and James Corden Dominate Carpool Karaoke

July 26, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: Burn, Carpool Karaoke, James Corden, The AJ Show, The Buzz, Usher, yeah

Usher is certainly doing his part in taking over the headlines recently, but this time he is actually in the news for something that isn’t herpes-related. The man with too many confessions joined James Corden for another classic version of Carpool Karaoke and as you can already imagine with the two, they absolutely killed it!

The highlight of the entire segment was when the two covered Ludacris’s verse in Usher’s ultimate jam, “Yeah.” As great as Usher was during their own rendition of Ludacris’s verse, it was James Corden who stole the show with a passionate performance as the man put his heart and soul into it!

Once again, James Corden put together another classic version of Carpool Karaoke.

