Cara Delevingne Is A Singer Now And This Is Her Music Video

July 27, 2017 5:25 PM
Some people can have it all, but Cara Delevingne might not be one of them.

The model/actress dropped the music video to her new single, “I Feel Everything,” today, a jazzy, little number produced by Pharrell and featured in Delevingne’s new sci-fi flick Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

While the song isn’t bad, the music video is bizarre. Delevingne wears a tailored black suit and skinny tie, as she sings and mugs for the camera against a minimalist background. She dons different colors and styles of wigs, before being enveloped in a CGI blanket of purple butterflies. Clips for her new movie are cut in throughout.

Watch it and try to decipher it for yourself.

