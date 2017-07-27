Katy Perry to Host MTV Video Music Awards

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, August 27 at 8pm. July 27, 2017 12:24 PM
Photo: David LaChapelle

Katy Perry will host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“I’ve been training with @MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry wrote. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, August 27 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.  Check out Perry’s announcement video below.

