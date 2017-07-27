[WATCH] Lupita Nyongo Goes Wild As A Pink Power Ranger

Sometimes it isn’t always easy being a celebrity. Every place you go you are bombarded with people who want to take pictures and engage in small talk when all they want is to just be themselves and not worry about having a bunch of eyes constantly stalking their every movement.

Lupita Nyongo wanted to be able to experience San Diego’s Comic-Con just like an ordinary person, so she found a solution to her celebrity problem. Nyongo covered his identity by dressing in full pink power ranger gear and had the time of her life.

The Oscar winner spent the day running around the San Diego Convention Center among oblivious fans over the weekend and it was simply fantastic.