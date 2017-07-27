[WATCH] Lupita Nyongo Goes Wild As A Pink Power Ranger

July 27, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Comic-Con, pink power ranger, Power Rangers, San Diego, san diego convention center, Star Wars, The Buzz

Sometimes it isn’t always easy being a celebrity. Every place you go you are bombarded with people who want to take pictures and engage in small talk when all they want is to just be themselves and not worry about having a bunch of eyes constantly stalking their every movement.

Lupita Nyongo wanted to be able to experience San Diego’s Comic-Con just like an ordinary person, so she found a solution to her celebrity problem. Nyongo covered his identity by dressing in full pink power ranger gear and had the time of her life.

The Oscar winner spent the day running around the San Diego Convention Center among oblivious fans over the weekend and it was simply fantastic.

 

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live