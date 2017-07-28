[WATCH] Kesha Puts Her Heart and Soul In Her New Music Video

July 28, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Kesha, learn to let it go, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Kesha has been dropping new music after new music recently and is now adding music videos along with her elegant songs and the videos are even more beautiful than the songs.

Her most recent play has been the release of her music video of “Let It Go,” which is a song that means the world to Kesha.

“‘Learn to Let Go’ is more than a song title… it’s become one of my mantras over the last few years. As much as our past creates who we are, we can’t let it define us or hold us back. And especially if you’ve been through something hard, and we all have, you can’t hold on to resentment because it’s like a poison. You have to learn to let go of those bad feelings and move forward.”
Watch her put her heart and soul into this music video!
More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live