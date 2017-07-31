2017 Splash House – Palm Springs

Party in Palm Springs when Splash House returns August 11-13 for their 5th Anniversary! Splash House is a multi-venue festival hosted across three resorts in Palm Springs for one amazing weekend. Splash House features Bonobo (DJ Set), Kaytranada, Hot Chip (DJ Set), Thomas Jack, Big Gigantic, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set), Jackmaster, Lane 8, Tensnake, Anna Lunoe, Tokimonsta, SuperDuperKyle, Poolside, and more!

Listen to ENERGY 103.7 all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets plus automatically qualify for a VIP upgrade! Enter for your second chance to win by signing up for the web contest below!

Tickets are on-sale now. Guests must be 21+. General Admission tickets are $135; After Hours tickets start at $40. Travel Packages available starting at $220 per person; all packages include weekend tickets and 3-night hotel accommodations.