J-Lo and A-Rod Find ‘LOVE’ in NYC

By Hayden Wright
Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their respective birthdays with wall-to-wall Instagrams from family gatherings, dinners on the town and dazzling outfits. Their splashy birthday week has come to a close but J-Lo and A-Rod are still finding social media inspiration everywhere they go—including the famous LOVE sculpture by Robert Indiana.
Related: Jennifer Lopez Sends Sugary Sweet Birthday Message to Alex Rodriguez
The pair took a break while larking around New York City to pose with the iconic artwork. Jennifer perched between the “V” and the “E” while Alex leaned casually against the “E.” On Instagram, A-Rod called it “Sunday Funday” and it could be a subtle hint that their relationship has reached the next level: Is it love? Sure looks that way.
It’s refreshing that a former New York Yankee and Jenny from the Block can still do touristy things in their hometown.
See the adorable photo here:
And watch J-Lo jamming as she drives while A-Rod contentedly flashes the peace sign: