Watch Mariah Carey’s Daughter Sing ‘Always Be My Baby’

By Robyn Collins

Mariah Carey’s daughter is learning the family business right before our eyes.

The pop superstar was performing at the Hollywood Bowl during her concert with Lionel Richie last night when she convinced Monroe, her daughter with Nick Cannon, to take the mic.

The little girl hesitated before taking the mic and delivering her own powerful vocal on “Always Be My Baby.”

Her twin brother Moroccan was there for moral support but didn’t join the choir. Cue in 2:00 to see Carey’s daughter sing.