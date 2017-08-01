Mission Fed August Community Moment – Miracle Babies Gala

This Community Moment is brought to you by Mission Fed.

Did you know that 500,000 babies are admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit each year in the United States? Miracle Babies recognizes the importance of research in decreasing future preterm births and works closely with community partners to advance the collective understanding of preterm birth.

Miracle Babies also designs interventions that result in better health outcomes for NICU babies.

Support Miracle Babies and attend their eighth annual gala, “Celestial Serenade,” on Saturday, September 23 at Rancho Valencia. The event provides support and financial assistance to families with critically-ill newborns in the NICU. By providing key resources to mothers and families, Miracle Babies has the potential to positively impact healthy outcomes for children.

Celebrate and bring awareness to Miracle Babies by purchasing your ticket for Celestial Serenade.

To learn more, visit Miracle Babies.org

