Netflix: What’s New in August

August 1, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: august, movies, netflix, new, stream
Getty Images

There are plenty of gems coming to Netflix this month – Bad Santa and The Matrix, to name a few. Jackie Brown? Yasssss!

Here’s the full list of what’s coming in August

giphy Netflix: Whats New in August

Innerspace is coming to Netflix in August!

8/1/17

A Cinderella Story
Bad Santa
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium: Season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
Lord of War
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant —  NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Nola Circus
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
The Bomb
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Number 23
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Tie The Knot
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West

Avail. 8/2/17

Jab We Met
The Founder

Avail. 8/3/17

Sing
The Invisible Guardian

Image via Sundance

Avail. 8/4/17

Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

giphy Netflix: Whats New in August

Holes made the list of August movies!

Avail. 8/5/17

Holes

Avail. 8/8/17

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Avail. 8/9/17

Black Site Delta

Avail. 8/10/17

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Avail. 8/11/17

Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/13/17

Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Avail. 8/14/17

The Outcasts
Urban Hymn

Avail. 8/15/17

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
21
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair: Season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life

Avail. 8/16/17

Gold

Avail. 8/18/17

Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 —  NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What Happened to Monday —  NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 8/19/17

Hide and Seek

Avail. 8/20/17

Avail. 8/21/17

AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah: Season 2
Unacknowledged

Avail. 8/22/17

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Avail. 8/23/17

Feel Rich

Avail. 8/25/17

Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Avail. 8/29/17

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 
The Good Place: Season 1

Avail. 8/31/17

Be Afraid

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live