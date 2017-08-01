Netflix: What’s New in August

There are plenty of gems coming to Netflix this month – Bad Santa and The Matrix, to name a few. Jackie Brown? Yasssss!

Here’s the full list of what’s coming in August

Innerspace is coming to Netflix in August!

8/1/17

A Cinderella Story

Bad Santa

Cloud Atlas

Crematorium: Season 1

Everyone’s Hero

Funny Games (US)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

Lord of War

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nola Circus

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Addams Family

The Astronaut’s Wife

The Bomb

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Last Mimzy

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Number 23

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Tie The Knot

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

Avail. 8/2/17

Jab We Met

The Founder

Avail. 8/3/17

Sing

The Invisible Guardian

Avail. 8/4/17

Icarus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Holes made the list of August movies!

Avail. 8/5/17

Holes

Avail. 8/8/17

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Episodes 1-13

Avail. 8/9/17

Black Site Delta

Avail. 8/10/17

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

Avail. 8/11/17

Atypical: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Naked — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Gold — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 8/13/17

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Avail. 8/14/17

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

Avail. 8/15/17

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21

A New Economy

All These Sleepless Nights

Donald Cried

Murderous Affair: Season 1

My Ex-Ex

The Sweet Life

Avail. 8/16/17

Gold

Avail. 8/18/17

Dinotrux: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am Sam

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Happened to Monday — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Avail. 8/19/17

Hide and Seek

Avail. 8/20/17

Avail. 8/21/17

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Gomorrah: Season 2

Unacknowledged

Avail. 8/22/17

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Avail. 8/23/17

Feel Rich

Avail. 8/25/17

Disjointed: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Death Note — NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Avail. 8/29/17

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Good Place: Season 1

Avail. 8/31/17

Be Afraid