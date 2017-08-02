[PHOTO] Sofia Vergara Poses NUDE For Women’s Health Magazine

August 2, 2017 8:48 AM
Sofia Vergara, women's health magazine

Sofia Vergara is posing naked for Women’s Health…

What a beauftiful time to be alive!

Women’s Health Magazine is once again doing their annual naked issue and we should all take a moment to thank them for allowing Sofia Vergara and all of her glorious curves to grace the cover. Sofia continues to defy the odds of aging by simply getting more and more beautiful as time goes on.  On the key to aging gracefully, the Modern Family star admitted:

“I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect. It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me.”

Well Sofia, you are the only one that is seeing it.

