[WATCH] Khalid Brings Out Marshmello For Surprise Concert Appearnce

August 2, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Khalid, Marshmello, orlando, The AJ Show, The Buzz

There aren’t many artists out there that are hotter than the 19 year-old phenom, Khalid. Not only has his hit song “Location” taken over our speakers, but now his song “Young, Dumb and Broke” is not too far behind and it looks like this dude’s star is just going to continue to burn.

The most latest proof of this man’s emergence in the music game was during his performance in Orlando. While he was in the middle of another crushing performance, he brought out the one and only Marshmello to assist him in closing down the show. This made for an absolutely hilarious couple minutes of Marshmello dancing around like a dude who has a giant marshmellow on his head.

The two have an upcoming collaboration that is going to be released and even though we don’t have an official release date for the song, we can just enjoy this video in the meantime.

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live