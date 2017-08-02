[WATCH] Tyler Perry Fools Tourists By Pretending To Be Drake

August 2, 2017 8:59 AM
Tyler Perry is no stranger to playing different characters and now he is taking on what may be his most iconic role yet, playing the part of superstar rapper/singer, Drake.

While Tyler Perry was enjoying a day in Los Angeles, these two tourists came up to him with the idea that he was famous and that is about it. Tyler then took over from here and began to tell them that he was Drake and completely sold them.

Tyler would play a great Drake but let’s be honest with ourselves, Drake still doesn’t hold a candle to Madea..

