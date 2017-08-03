Brand New Oreo Flavors Will Change The World

Well it was only a matter of time. 😍 @Markie_devo has the deets on completely real, not-made-up Cookie Butter Oreos that will debut later this year. Target date is somewhere around September, stores unknown. If I squint my eyes to the limits of human capability, it appears they say "cinnamon" cookie with cookie butter flavored cream. It could also say "graham." Doesn't matter, my eyes are blinded with excitement and lust. 😍🍪
Oreos have been making headlines lately as they have been teasing possible new flavors for the historically amazing cookie. First they threw out the idea of a Cookie Dough Oreo, which sounds absolutely remarkable! Now they are adding to their hypothetical list with another legendary flavor, Peanut Butter and Jelly.
America’s favorite cookie continues to prove its greatness.
Woke up to some porn in my inbox today. New PB&J Oreos! 😍 This has long been a dream flavor for me and is the perfect release for back-to-school season (peep that chalkboard math on the package). My intel suggests they're exclusive to Kroger stores, which makes sense since Kroger got an exclusive last August too (the awful Swedish Fish). These will be on shelves as soon as today.