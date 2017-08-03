Brand New Oreo Flavors Will Change The World

August 3, 2017 9:01 AM
Oreos have been making headlines lately as they have been teasing possible new flavors for the historically amazing cookie. First they threw out the idea of a Cookie Dough Oreo, which sounds absolutely remarkable! Now they are adding to their hypothetical list with another legendary flavor, Peanut Butter and Jelly.

America’s favorite cookie continues to prove its greatness.

 

