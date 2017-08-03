Krispy Kreme Unleashes Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Donuts

August 3, 2017 8:39 AM
When I was a young kid, I remember dreaming of a world where my two favorite food items in the world, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Krispy Kreme Donuts, came together to create the most legendary donut to ever exist.

On August 4, 2017, my childhood dream will be coming true as Krispy Kreme will be unleashing Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Donuts all over the United States. Krispy Kreme describes the new donuts as the marriage of “two iconic American flavors.” Each one is filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme filling, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate and peanut butter drizzle, Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter chips, and peanuts.

I think I can confidently speak for all of us when I say thank you Krispy Kreme, you have once again made dreams come true.

Listen Live