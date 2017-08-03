Meet Sonic

Originally from Santa Maria, CA, Sean “Sonic” Leckie made San Diego his home in 2001. A former bartender for over a decade and well known in the clubs around the Gaslamp, there’s a good chance you could name a spot downtown and it’s highly likely he made a couple Apple Martini’s behind the bar.

In 2006, Sonic began his career on the radio as an intern for “AJ’s Playhouse” on Channel 933. This grew into a larger role on the radio station as the night host until 2012 when he moved to Atlanta.

In Atlanta, he launched and built a brand new radio station where he took the afternoon slot to #1 in his demographic within 2 years. While in Atlanta, Sonic partnered with charities such as Susan G. Komen as an official emcee and finish line announcer for the Race for The Cure. He also served as the official emcee for Special Olympics Georgia. In addition to his work with charity organizations, Sonic also (surprise) began hosting at various clubs in Atlanta.

His online presence and following really took off exponentially when he launched his knock off of the TMZ show, Wanna BMZ. He also began to create music parodies with stars on Vine. He is currently the co-host of the popular online segment “Taco Shoppin” with his on-air co-host, Tonya Gonzalez.

Always down to Earth and always up for a party, Sonic enjoys flying his drone with a GoPro in his free time, and cooking as hobbies. You won’t catch him with a bad haircut or dirty sneakers, the man has priorities!

Check him out on Instagram and Twitter (@SonicOnAir), or on Facebook (Sonic OnAir)