About Tonya Gonzalez

In a city of transplants, Tonya Gonzalez, formerly Tonya Castillon, is a proud San Diego native, born and raised in Chula Vista.

As the co-host of The AJ Show on Energy 103.7 she worked alongside AJ Machado for 10-years. Tonya began her radio career in 2007 when she worked as an intern, gradually moving up through the ranks of promotions and programming to become one of San Diego’s most vibrant and colorful morning personalities.

Tonya’s passion for music, current events, and her continued commitment and connection to the community she grew up in, has made her a perfect fit for radio in San Diego.

In addition to being in step with current trends on-air and on the web, Tonya is a social media maven, creating original content that has cross-platform appeal and is shared by the thousands. The video segment, “Taco Shoppin” which she produces along-side her morning co-host Sonic, is an example of how she not only follow trends, but sets them.

Always looking for opportunities to give back to the San Diego community, and especially the South Bay, Tonya has volunteered her time at the Living Coast Discovery Center, worked at the Chula Vista Boys and Girls Club and currently sits on the board for the Borderview Family YMCA.

Tonya also hosts and attends various social and charitable events in the community, including the Cinco De Mayo Lucha Libre fights to raise fund for the Tijuana charity, Corazon De Vida, the annual MS Walk in San Diego. You can also find her lending her voice and influence to high school speaking engagements and red carpets.

Growing up in Chula Vista and having a personal connection with San Diego makes the opportunity to be a voice on the radio and on San Diego’s airwaves her dream come true.

Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @imtonyagonzalez