Energy Mornings With Tonya and Sonic

August 4, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: about, Energy Mornings, mornings show, sonic, Tonya

Wake up San Diego!!! There’s a new morning team on Energy 1037. Meet Tonya and Sonic, dialed into what’s happening in pop culture and around San Diego.

Stay entertained on your drive to work, listening to more music to keep your adrenaline pumping.

Tonya & Sonic will make you laugh, have fun and feel a part of the San Diego community.

Tonya, Chula Vista High School Alum, hails from Chula Vista, born and raised. Sonic, former Gaslamp Bartender, turned Radio DJ, has been on the San Diego airwaves since 2007.

They sound like San Diego!

More from Energy Mornings
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live