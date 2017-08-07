[BREAKING NEWS] Aaron Carter Comes Out!!

We haven’t talked about Aaron Carter this much since he threw a house party while his parents were away. Fortunately, this Aaron Carter news doesn’t involve him getting arrested or bashing his brother.

Aaron Carter comes out as bi in an emotional tweet that reveals he is not only attracted to women, but men as well.

Posting a written message to Twitter, Carter said: “To start off, I would like to say that I love each and every one of my fans. There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.”

Carter continued to state that he had realized that he was attracted to both women and men as a teenager and had his first “experience with a male” when he was 17.

Carter has since thanked his fans for their positive response to the news, describing himself as being “overwhelmed by your love and support.” In a very dark time, this may be the bright spot that gets him through the darkness.