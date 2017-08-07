Chris Pratt and Anna Faris Call An End To Their Marriage

I can’t think of an adjective that can properly describe the way I felt after reading the news on Chris Pratt’s Facebook that the lovely couple of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris.

They were the PERFECT couple. There was no other way about it. They have been together for eight years and have an adorable little boy. They’re both absolutely hysterical and lovable. People you’d want to invite over your house for wine and board games that’d make you pull your wife into the kitchen behind their back just to bring up how much you love hanging out with them.

I can’t even fathom an explanation to this and can only wish the two an insane amount of happiness after all the joy they have brought me.