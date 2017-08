Ed Sheeran needs to catch up on some sleep. Before his San Diego show he slept from midnight to 4 p.m. the next day! He was, admittedly, partying in Vegas before he got here, so it all makes sense.

He wasn’t too tired to tell us what his favorite song of his album Divide isĀ – It’s “Perfect.”

Sheeran says that they’re going to do three things that will “break the internet” with “Perfect.” What are they? He won’t say! He’s full of secrets, Ed Sheeran, is!