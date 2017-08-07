Miss SUNBURN 2017 Competition, Sat. 8/12!

Join ENERGY 103.7 and Sonic at SUNBURN Pool Lounge for the Miss Sunburn 2017 Competition!

Who will be crowned the very first Miss SUNBURN? Grab your ticket to find out on Saturday, August 12th at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego!

Go to bit.ly/MissSunburn2017 to purchase tickets.

Miss SUNBURN 2017 will win $1500 + the Ultimate Royalty Package including:

– Free champagne for life at SUNBURN Pool Lounge

– One year membership to FIT Athletic

– Professional photo shoot

– Hard Rock Hotel Spa Staycation

– Interview on ENERGY Radio

– Feature in Pacific Magazine

– 2018 SUNBURN Brand Ambassador

To apply to compete for the Miss SUNBURN 2017 crown, email info@sunburnpool.com.

SUNBURN is the premier day party in San Diego, set atop the Hard Rock Hotel overlooking the vibrant Gaslamp Quarter. Featuring a laidback pool, tasty BBQ eats, VIP daybeds, and cabanas with lounge seating and flat screen TVs, SUNBURN is the hottest weekly pool party in the Gaslamp this year!

This is a 21+ event.

SUNBURN DRESS CODE:

Pool Party Attire Required

No Baggy Clothing, Jeans, or Sweat Pants

No Athletic Attire

No Bare Feet

Bags & Backpacks must be checked

SUNBURN Pool Lounge reserves the right to refuse service to anyone