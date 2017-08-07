The Weeknd Shoots For The Stars With His Brand New Shoe

The Weeknd x Puma

“PARALLELS”

8.24 pic.twitter.com/4m5wJMHvd7 — The Weeknd's Style (@AbelsOutfits) July 29, 2017

The Weeknd is doing what superstars do best by creating his own shoe design and with the help of Puma, The Weeknd is ready to establish himself in the shoe game,

The relationship between The Weeknd and Puma began back in November as The Weeknd was featured as its creative collaborator on the “Run The Streets” campaign. But this time, he took things a step further by actually designing both shoes and apparel for the brand.

After a year in the works, his “Parallel” shoe, a casual high-top available in all-white and olive will hit shelves on August 24 at fancy retailers like Kith, The Webster and Barneys for $220.