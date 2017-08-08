Caltrans Set To Hire 1,100 In Upcoming Months

Caltrans has announced that they are looking to fill more than 1,100 part and full time positions over the next few months in areas like engineering, surveying, equipment operators, highway maintenance workers and more.

Caltrans expects a workload increase as projects funded by the controversial Senate Bill 1 (also known as the gasoline tax bill) start to break ground around November.

The bill, which was signed into law in April added a 12-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline and also increased the vehicle registration fee, wet to go into effect in November. The $5 billion dollars in taxes it seeks to generate will go to projects to improve highway and other infrastructure in California.

Job seekers can apply here.

CalTrans is also holding recruitment events across the state between August and November.